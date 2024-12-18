The Union Public Service Commission ( UPSC ) has released the Combined Section Officer (Grade-B) LDCE exam schedule, 2024. Eligible Candidates can check the exam schedule through the official website upsc.nic.in.

The examination will commence on January 11 and end on January 12, 2025. The exam on January 11, 2025 will be held in two different shifts.

How to check the UPSC CSO exam schedule

Visit the official website upsc.nic.in On the homepage, go to the what’s new section Click on CSO exam schedule link Check exam date and time Save it and download Take a print out for future reference

Direct link to download the UPSC CSO exam schedule.