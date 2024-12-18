UPSC CSO exam schedule released at upsc.nic.in; check details here
Candidates can check the exam schedule through the official website upsc.nic.in.
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the Combined Section Officer (Grade-B) LDCE exam schedule, 2024. Eligible Candidates can check the exam schedule through the official website upsc.nic.in.
The examination will commence on January 11 and end on January 12, 2025. The exam on January 11, 2025 will be held in two different shifts.
How to check the UPSC CSO exam schedule
- Visit the official website upsc.nic.in
- On the homepage, go to the what’s new section
- Click on CSO exam schedule link
- Check exam date and time
- Save it and download
- Take a print out for future reference
Direct link to download the UPSC CSO exam schedule.
