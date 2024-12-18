The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission ( CGPSC ) has announced the final selection list for the Transport Sub Inspector (Tech) 2023 recruitment exam. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website psc.cg.gov.in .

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 15 vacancies. The exam was conducted on September 1 from 10.00 AM to 1.00 PM.

How to check the CGPSC Transport SI final result

Visit the official website psc.cg.gov.in On the homepage, go to the new tab Click on the result link Download the result Take a print out for future reference

Direct link to check the CGPSC Transport SI final result.