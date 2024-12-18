The Gujarat Public Service Commission ( GPSC ) has released the Accounts Officer, Class-II (Advertisement No. 22/2022-23). Eligible candidates can check the final result through the official website gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.

The commission has shortlisted a total of 15 candidates for the appointment. The commission has also kept 6 candidates in the waiting list. The candidates who have not qualified can check their marks.

How to check the GPSC Accounts Officer's final result

Visit the official website gpsc.gujarat.gov.in On the homepage, go to advertisement tab Check the final result Download the result Take a print for future reference

Direct link to check the GPSC Accounts Officer's final result.