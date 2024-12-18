GPSC Accounts Officer final result out at gpsc.gujarat.gov.in; check details here
Candidates can check the result through the official website gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.
The Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has released the Accounts Officer, Class-II (Advertisement No. 22/2022-23). Eligible candidates can check the final result through the official website gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.
The commission has shortlisted a total of 15 candidates for the appointment. The commission has also kept 6 candidates in the waiting list. The candidates who have not qualified can check their marks.
How to check the GPSC Accounts Officer's final result
- Visit the official website gpsc.gujarat.gov.in
- On the homepage, go to advertisement tab
- Check the final result
- Download the result
- Take a print for future reference
Direct link to check the GPSC Accounts Officer's final result.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.