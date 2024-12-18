The University of Delhi has invited online applications from eligible candidates to recruit various non-teaching posts. Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies at du.ac.in till December 27, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 137 vacancies, of which 11 vacancies are for the Assistant Registrar, 46 for Senior Assistant, and 80 for Assistant. The upper age limit for Assistant Registrar, Senior Assistant, and Assistant posts are 40 years, 35 years, and 32 years, respectively. Candidates check the educational qualification and pay scale in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to apply for non-teaching posts 2024

Visit the official website www.du.ac.in On the homepage, go to Work with DU tab Click on “Advt. No. R&P/311/2024 dated 12.12.2024 for various Non-Teaching posts” Now click on the application link Register and proceed with the application process Fill the form and submit Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for non-teaching posts 2024.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.