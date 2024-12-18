The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission ( HPPSC ) has released the admit card for the Himachal Pradesh Administrative Service Competitive Examination 2024. Eligible candidates can download their admit card through the official website hppsc.hp.gov.in . The exam is scheduled to be held January 2 to January 6, 2025.

A total of 30 candidates have been shortlisted for the Personality Test (Viva-Voce). The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 26 vacancies.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download the HPPSC HPAS admit card

Visit the official website hppsc.hp.gov.in On the homepage, go to the download admit card tab Key in all the required details Download the admit card Take a print out for future reference

Direct link to download the HPPSC HPAS admit card.