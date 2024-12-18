The Staff Selection Commission ( SSC ) will soon close the objection window for the provisional answer key of the Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination 2024 (Paper I). Eligible candidates can raise objections related to the answer key through the official website ssc.gov.in by December 18 (6.00 pm). A fee of Rs 100 per suggestion is applicable.

The Computer Based Examination (CBE) of Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination, 2024, was held on December 10 and 11, 2024.

“Representations in respect of the tentative Answer Keys, if any, may be submitted online from 16.12.2024 (06:00 PM) to 18.12.2024 (06:00 PM) on payment of Rs. 100/- per question per answer challenged. Representations received after 18.12.2024 (06:00 PM) will not be entertained under any circumstances,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to raise the objections

Visit the official website ssc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Stenographer notification 2024 Now click on the Stenographer answer key 2024 link Login and raise the objections Pay the fees and submit the form Take a print out for future reference

Direct link to raise the objections related to answer key.