The Odisha Public Service Commission ( OPSC ) has released the admit card for the posts of Psychiatric Social Worker (Advt. No. 38 of 2023-24). Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website opsc.gov.in .

The examination will be held on December 22 at Cuttack in two shifts — from 10.00 am to 11.30 am. The recruitment drive is being held to fill 13 vacancies.

Steps to download PSW admit card 2024

Visit the official website opsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the PSW admit card 2024 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to PSW admit card 2024.

Meanwhile, the Commission also released the admit card for Assistant Fisheries Officer posts (AFO). The examination will be held on December 22 at Cuttack in two shifts — from 9.30 am to 12.00 noon and 2.00 pm to 4.30. The PwD candidates will be given an extra 20 minutes per hour in each session i.e., 9.30 am to 12.50 pm (first shift) and 2.00 pm to 5.20 pm (second shift).

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 26 vacancies.

Direct link to AFO admit card 2024.