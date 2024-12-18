HPPSC admit card 2024 out for Finance & Accounts Services posts; check exam details here
The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has released the admit card for the Finance and Accounts Services exam 2024. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website hppsc.hp.gov.in.
The exam will be conducted on December 29 from 11.00 am to 1.00 pm at Shimla. The recruitment drive aims to fill 30 vacancies.
Steps to download HPFAS admit card 2024
Visit the official website hppsc.hp.gov.in
On the homepage, go to the download admit card tab
Key in all the required details
Download the admit card
Take a printout for future reference
