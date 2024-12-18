The Indian Space Research Organization Human Space Flight Centre (ISRO HSFC) has released the recruitment exam admit cards for various posts. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website hsfc.gov.in .

The computer-based tests for the Scientist Engineer - SC; Technical/Scientific Assistant; Technician/Draughtsman - B and Assistant (Rajbhasha) are scheduled to be conducted on January 2, 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill 103 vacancies.

“Computer Based Test for the posts of Scientist Engineer - SC; Technical/Scientific Assistant; Technician/Draughtsman - B and Assistant (Rajbhasha) is scheduled on 02.01.2025 (Thursday),” reads the notification.

Steps to download ISRO HSFC admit card 2024

Visit the official website hsfc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the admit card link fo various posts Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

