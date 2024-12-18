ISRO HSFC admit card 2024 released for various posts; here’s download link
Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website hsfc.gov.in.
The Indian Space Research Organization Human Space Flight Centre (ISRO HSFC) has released the recruitment exam admit cards for various posts. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website hsfc.gov.in.
The computer-based tests for the Scientist Engineer - SC; Technical/Scientific Assistant; Technician/Draughtsman - B and Assistant (Rajbhasha) are scheduled to be conducted on January 2, 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill 103 vacancies.
“Computer Based Test for the posts of Scientist Engineer - SC; Technical/Scientific Assistant; Technician/Draughtsman - B and Assistant (Rajbhasha) is scheduled on 02.01.2025 (Thursday),” reads the notification.
Steps to download ISRO HSFC admit card 2024
Visit the official website hsfc.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the admit card link fo various posts
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the admit card
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to ISRO HSFC admit card 2024.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.