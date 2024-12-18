AP Police Constable PET/PMT admit card released; direct link here
Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website slprb.ap.gov.in.
The Andhra Pradesh State Level Police Recruitment Board (APSLPRB) has released the admit card for the Police Constables (Civil) (Men and Women) and Police Constables (APSP) (Men) PMT/PET. Eligible candidates can download their admit cards from the official website slprb.ap.gov.in till December up to 3.00 pm.
The Physical Measurement Test (PMT)/ Physical Efficiency Test (PET) will be held from December 30, 2024, to February 1, 2025, at all 13 erstwhile District headquarters. A total of 95,208 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the PMT/PET round, of which 91,507 candidates have been registered so far.
The AP Police Constable recruitment drive is being conducted for a total of 6100 posts including 3580 Police Constables (Civil) (Men and Women) and 2520 Police Constables (APSP) (Men).
Steps to download PMT/PET admit card 2024
Visit the official website slprb.ap.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the PMT/PET admit card link
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the admit card
Take a printout for future reference
