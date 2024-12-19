IBPS RRB Group A result released at ibps.in; check details here
Candidates can check their scorecard through the official website ibps.in.
The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the scorecard for the
Common Recruitment Process for RRBs (CRP-RRBs-XIII) for Recruitment of Group "A" - Officers Scale-I, II, and III. Eligible candidates can check their scorecard through the official website ibps.in.
Candidates can check their result through the official website till December 26, 2024.
How to check the IBPS RRB Group A result
- Visit the official website ibps.in
- On the homepage, go to the recent updates
- Click on the result link
- Key in the required details
- Check the result and save it
- Take a print out for future reference
Direct link to check the RRB Group "A" - Officers Scale-I.
Direct link to check the RRB Group "A" - Officers Scale-II (GBO).
Direct link to check the RRB Group "A" - Officers Scale-II (Specialist Officer).
Direct link to check the RRB Group “A” - Officers Scale-III.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.