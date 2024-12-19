The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission ( UPSSSC ) has released the Mains exam date for the recruitment of the Eye Testing Officer (General Selection) Main Examination (PRA-2022)/06. Eligible candidates can check the exam date and prelims result through the official website upsssc.gov.in.

The examination will be conducted on January 19, 2025, from 3.00 pm to 5.00 pm.

This recruitment drive aims to hire 157 posts. The commission has shortlisted 1771 candidates to appear for the main examination. The shortlisted candidates who want to appear for the examination have to register for the exam. The candidates of unreserved and other backward class categories will have to deposit Rs 200 and the candidates of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe category will have to deposit Rs 80 online fee. No fee will be payable by disabled candidates.

“Candidates will be able to download their admit card only after depositing the prescribed fee for the main examination. Candidates will be informed separately regarding the issuance of admit card through the website in due course,” reads the official notification.

How to check the prelims result

Visit the official website upsssc.gov.in On the homepage, go to the result tab Click on the result link Key in the required details Check the result and save it Take a print out for future reference

