The Indian Coast Guard ( ICG ) has released the result for the post of Navik (General Duty) and Yantrik through Coast Guard enrolled Personnel Test (CGEPT) 01/2025 batch. Eligible candidates can check their admit card through the official website joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in .

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 320 vacancies, of which 260 vacancies are for the post of Navik (GD) and 60 for Yantrik.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to check the CGEPT 01/2025 Stage I result

Visit the official website joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in Go to the Join ICG as Enrolled Personnel (CGEPT) tab Click on the CGEPT 01/2025 Stage I result link Key in your login details and submit Download the result and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to check the CGEPT 01/2025 Stage I result.