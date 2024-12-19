Army Ordnance Corps, Ministry of Defence will soon close the online application window for the recruitment to various Group ‘C’ posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website aocrecruitment.gov.in till December 22, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 723 vacancies. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Vacancy Details

Material Assistant (MA): 19

Junior Office Assistant (JOA): 27

Civil Motor Driver (OG): 04

Tele Operator Grade-II: 14

Fireman: 247

Carpenter & Joiner: 07

Painter & Decorator: 05

MTS: 11

Tradesman Mate: 389

Steps to apply for AOC posts 2024

Visit the official website aocrecruitment.gov.in On the homepage, go to the Notices tab Now click on Apply tab Register and login to apply Fill the form, submit and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply.