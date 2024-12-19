The Assam Public Service Commission ( APSC ) has released the exam schedule for the recruitment of the posts of Stenographer Grade-II (English & Language) in the Assam Secretariat. Eligible candidates can check the exam schedule through the official website apsc.nic.in.

The examination will be held on January 8 and 9, 2025.

Here’s the official notification.

The list of candidates along with Roll Nos. and e-Admission Certificates will be uploaded on December 23, 2024, and December 27, 2024.

“No e-Admission Certificates shall be sent separately by post. The candidates may e-mail their queries to the e-mail id: aDsc-asm@,nic.in from December 28 2024 to January 7, 2025, till 5.00 P.M,” reads the official notification.

How to download the admit card

Visit the official website apsc.nic.in On the homepage, go to call Letters/admit cards Click on the admit card link Fill your details Save the admit card and take a print for future reference