APSC Stenographer Grade-II exam schedule out; check details here
The examination will be held on January 8 and 9, 2025.
The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the exam schedule for the recruitment of the posts of Stenographer Grade-II (English & Language) in the Assam Secretariat. Eligible candidates can check the exam schedule through the official website apsc.nic.in.
The examination will be held on January 8 and 9, 2025.
Here’s the official notification.
The list of candidates along with Roll Nos. and e-Admission Certificates will be uploaded on December 23, 2024, and December 27, 2024.
“No e-Admission Certificates shall be sent separately by post. The candidates may e-mail their queries to the e-mail id: aDsc-asm@,nic.in from December 28 2024 to January 7, 2025, till 5.00 P.M,” reads the official notification.
How to download the admit card
- Visit the official website apsc.nic.in
- On the homepage, go to call Letters/admit cards
- Click on the admit card link
- Fill your details
- Save the admit card and take a print for future reference
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.