Xavier School of Management will tomorrow, December 20, release the admit card for the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2025. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website xatonline.in .

The exam will be conducted on January 5, 2025, from 2.00 pm to 5.00 pm. The registrations were invited from July 15 to December 10, 2024. The XLRI conducts XAT on behalf of XAMI. For more than 75 years XLRI is conducting XAT at all India level to select the most appropriate students for management education. The XAT score is being used by more than 250+ institutes for the admission.

Steps to download XAT 2025 admit card

Visit the official website xatonline.in Click on the XAT 2025 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference