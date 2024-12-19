Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has released the notification for the Prahari posts 2024. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website rssb.rajasthan.gov.in or recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in from December 24, 2024, to January 22, 2025.

The computer based test is scheduled to be conducted on April 9, 11 and 12, 2025. The applicants should be between the age of 18 to 26 years as on January 1, 2026. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved category candidates. Applicants can check the educational qualification, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

Candidates from General/Unreserved categories will have to pay an examination fee of Rs 600 while SC/ST/OBC/PwBD and other reserved category candidates will pay Rs 400 at the time of application.

Steps to apply for Prahari posts 2024

Visit the official website recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, click on the application link for Prahari posts 2024 Register and proceed with the application process Fill out the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference