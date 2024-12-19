Indian Air Force has announced the results of the Agniveervayu Intake (02/2025) Phase-I exam. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website agnipathvayu.cdac.in/AV/.

The online exam was conducted from November 16 onwards.

Selection Process

The Indian Air Force Agniveervayu selection process will consist of 3 phases: Phase 1 online exam, Phase 2 online exam, Physical Fitness Test (PFT) and Adaptability Test 1 and 2, and Phase 3 Medical Exam.

Steps to download Agniveervayu 02/2025 result

Visit the official website agnipathvayu.cdac.in/AV/ On the homepage, click on the Agniveervayu 02/2025 result link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Meanwhile, the Agniveervayu intake 01/2026 under the Agnipath scheme notification is out. Eligible candidates can fill their forms at agnipathvayu.cdac.in from January 7 to January 27, 2025. The examination tentatively scheduled to be held on March 22, 2025.

