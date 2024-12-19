The Staff Selection Commission ( SSC ) has released the final answer key for the Combined Graduate Level Exam 2024 (Tier I). Eligible candidates can download the final answer key from the official website ssc.gov.in .

SSC CGL Tier I exam result was released on December 5, 2024. Over 1.65 lakh candidates have candidates have been shortlisted in Tier-I for appearing in Tier-II (Paper-I). The Tier-II of Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2024 is tentatively scheduled from January 18, 2025, to January 20, 2025.

“The Commission has uploaded the Final Answer Key(s) along with Candidates’ Response Sheet(s) of Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2024 (Tier-I) on Commission’s website on 19.12.2024. Candidates may check their individual Final Answer Key(s) along with Candidates’ Response Sheet(s) from 19.12.2024 (06:00PM) to 08.01.2025 (06:00 PM) by logging-in through their Registered ID and Password on the website of the Commission,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download CGL Tier I final answer key 2024

Visit the official website ssc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the CGL Tier I final answer key 2024 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to CGL Tier I final answer key 2024.