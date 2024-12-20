The Indian Navy will soon close the online application window to recruit unmarried male and female candidates for a four-year BTech degree course under the 10+2 ( B.Tech ) Cadet Entry Scheme for the Executive and Technical branch. Eligible candidates can apply on the official website joinindiannavy.gov.in till December 20, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 36 vacancies (maximum of 7 vacancies for women).

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Born between 02 Jan 2006 and 01 Jul 2008 (both dates inclusive).

Educational Qualification: Passed Senior Secondary Examination (10+2 Pattern) or its equivalent examination from any Board with at least 70% aggregate marks in Physics, Chemistry , and Mathematics (PCM) and at least 50% marks in English (either in Class X or Class XII). More details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

How to fill out the application form

Visit the official website joinindiannavy.gov.in On the homepage, go to the careers tab Click on the application link Fill the application Save it and take a print out for future reference

Selection Process

Shortlisted candidates will be informed about their selection for SSB interview through e-mail and SMS (provided by candidates in their application form).