The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the exam schedule for the UGC National Eligibility Test (NET) December 2024 ( UGC NET December 2024 ). Eligible candidates can check their exam schedule through the official website ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct UGC—NET in December 2024 to award a Junior Research Fellowship and appointment as Assistant Professor, appointment as Assistant Professor and admission to Ph.D., and admission to Ph.D. only for 85 subjects in CBT mode from January 3, 2025, to January 16, 2025.

How to check the exam schedule subject-wise

Visit the official website ugcnet.nta.ac.in On the homepage, click on the exam schedule link Check the exam dates subject wise Save it and download it Take a print out for future reference

