Xavier School of Management will soon release the admit card for the Xavier Aptitude Test ( XAT ) 2025. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website xatonline.in from today, December 20, 2024.

The exam will be conducted on January 5, 2025, from 2.00 pm to 5.00 pm. The registrations were invited from July 15 to December 10, 2024. The XLRI conducts XAT on behalf of XAMI. For more than 75 years, XLRI has conducted XAT at all India levels to select the most appropriate students for management education. More than 250+ institutes are using the XAT score for admission.

Steps to download XAT 2025 admit card

Visit the official website xatonline.in Click on the XAT 2025 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference