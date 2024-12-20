CAT result 2024 announced at iimcat.ac.in; 14 candidates score 100 percentile
Candidates can download their results from the official website iimcat.ac.in.
The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) has declared the results of the Common Admission Test (CAT 2024). Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website iimcat.ac.in. Earlier, IIM released the CAT 2024 final answer key.
As per the notification, 14 candidates scored 100 percentile, and 29 candidates scored 99.99 percentile. The computer-based exam was conducted on November 24, 2024. Around 3.29 lakh candidates registered for the exam, of which 2.93 lakh appeared for the exam.
Here’s the official notification.
Steps to download IIM CAT result 2024
Visit the official website iimcat.ac.in
On the homepage, click on the Login button for Registered Candidates
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the result
Take a printout for future reference
CAT 2024 is a prerequisite for admission to various Postgraduate and Fellow/Doctorate programmes of IIMs. Listed non-IIM member institutions can use CAT 2024 scores.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.