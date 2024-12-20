CLAT Counselling 2025 registration ends today; check details here
Candidates can fill their registration through the official website consortiumofnlus.ac.in.
The Consortium of National Law Universities (CNLUs) will soon end the registration window for the CLAT counselling 2025. Eligible candidates can fill out their registration through the official website consortiumofnlus.ac.in today, December 20, 2024.
The link to apply will remain active till 10 pm today. The seat allotment result will be released on December 26, 2024. Candidates can freeze and float their allotted seats from December 26 to Janury 4, 2025.
How to fill the CLAT Counselling 2025 registration form
- Visit the official website consortiumofnlus.ac.in
- On the homepage, go to the login link
- Now register for the counselling process
- Fill the application form and submit it
- Take a print out for future reference
