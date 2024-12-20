INCET answer key 2024 released; submit suggestions by December 24
Candidates can download the answer key from the official website incet.cbt-exam.in.
The Indian Navy has released the provisional answer key of the Indian Navy Civilian Entrance Test (INCET 01/2024). Eligible candidates can download the answer key from the official website incet.cbt-exam.in.
Applicants can submit suggestions, if any, by December 24 upto 5.00 pm. A fee of Rs 100 per suggestion is applicable. The computer-based test was conducted from November 27 to 29, 2024. The total number of vacancies to be filled is 794.
Here’s the official notification.
Steps to download INCET 01/2024 answer key
Visit the official website incet.cbt-exam.in
On the homepage, click on the INCET 01/2024 answer key link
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the answer key
Submit suggestions, if any
Direct link to INCET answer key, objection window 2024.
