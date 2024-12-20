The Indian Navy has released the provisional answer key of the Indian Navy Civilian Entrance Test ( INCET 01/2024 ). Eligible candidates can download the answer key from the official website incet.cbt-exam.in .

Applicants can submit suggestions, if any, by December 24 upto 5.00 pm. A fee of Rs 100 per suggestion is applicable. The computer-based test was conducted from November 27 to 29, 2024. The total number of vacancies to be filled is 794.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download INCET 01/2024 answer key

Visit the official website incet.cbt-exam.in On the homepage, click on the INCET 01/2024 answer key link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the answer key Submit suggestions, if any

Direct link to INCET answer key, objection window 2024.