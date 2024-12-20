The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has rescheduled the Integrated 70th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination (CCE). The exam will be held on January 4, 2025, at Bapu Parisar, Patna.

This decision was taken after the full-bench meeting held on December 19, 2024, to discuss the issue of cancellation of the exam at the Bapu Parisar, Patna exam center.

Here’s the official exam date notification.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 2027 vacancies.

The BPSC CCE 70th examination was held on December 13, 2024, at 912 Center. As per the official notification, the Commission cancelled the exam held at the Bapu Parisar center due to rumors of a question paper leak.

Here’s the exam cancellation notification.

The commission has advised the candidates to regularly check the website for more information regarding the admit card and other details related to the re-examination.