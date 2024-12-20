Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) has announced the admit card release date for the Head Constable (Telecom) Tirap, Head Constable (Telecom) Changlang, and Head Constable (Telecom) Longding exam 2020. The hall tickets will be released on the official website apssb.nic.in from January 3 to 19, 2025.

The exam likely to be held on January 19, 2025.

“Any issue/ complaints relating to the Admit Cards should be reported latest by 4.00 pm of 13/01/2025,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download HC admit card 2020

Visit the official website apssb.nic.in On the homepage, click on the Head Constable admit card 2020 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference