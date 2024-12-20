The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the Civil Services (Main) Exam interview schedule 2024. As per the notification, the personality test will be conducted from January to April 17, 2025. The PT will be held in two shifts — 9.00 am and 1.00 pm.

As per the notification, 2845 applicants have been shortlisted to appear for the interview round. The number of vacancies to be filled through the Civil Services exam 2024 is approximately 1056.

“It may also be noted that the candidate who has not finally submitted the DAF-II within the stipulated date and time, his/her candidature shall be cancelled and no e-Summon Letter shall be issued to that candidate,” reads the notification.

Steps to download CSE interview schedule 2024

Visit the official website upsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the CSE interview schedule 2024 link The interview schedule will appear on the screen Check and download the schedule Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to CSE interview schedule 2024.