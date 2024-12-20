RPSC Senior Teacher exam date 2024 out; admit cards from December 25
The hall tickets will be released on the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.
Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the Senior Teacher (Sanskrit Edu. Dept.) Comp. Exam schedule 2024. As per the notification, the exam will be conducted from December 28 to 31 in two shifts: 9.30 am to 12.00 noon and 2.30 pm to 5.00 pm.
The admit card will be released at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in on December 25, 2024, and the exam district details will be announced on December 21, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill 347 vacancies.
Steps to download Sr Teacher exam schedule 2024
Visit the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the Sr. Teacher (Sanskrit Edu. Dept.) Comp. Exam schedule 2024 link
The exam schedule will appear on the screen
Check and download the exam schedule
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to Senior Teacher exam schedule 2024.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.