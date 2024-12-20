Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the Senior Teacher (Sanskrit Edu. Dept.) Comp. Exam schedule 2024. As per the notification, the exam will be conducted from December 28 to 31 in two shifts: 9.30 am to 12.00 noon and 2.30 pm to 5.00 pm.

The admit card will be released at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in on December 25, 2024, and the exam district details will be announced on December 21, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill 347 vacancies.

Steps to download Sr Teacher exam schedule 2024

Visit the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Sr. Teacher (Sanskrit Edu. Dept.) Comp. Exam schedule 2024 link The exam schedule will appear on the screen Check and download the exam schedule Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Senior Teacher exam schedule 2024.