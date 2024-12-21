The National Insurance Company Limited ( NICL ) has released the Assistant (Class III) Main admit card 2024. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website nationalinsurance.nic.co.in.

The Phase II (Main) exam is likely to be conducted on December 28, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill 500 Assistant vacancies.

List of candidates shortlisted for Assistant Main exam 2024.

Steps to download Assistant Phase II admit card 2024

Visit the official website nationalinsurance.nic.co.in On the homepage, go to the RECRUITMENT OF 500 ASSISTANTS (CLASS-III) Click on the Assistant (Phase II) Main Exam admit card 2024 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Assistant Main admit card 2024.