The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission ( JSSC ) has released the final answer key for the Jharkhand Lady Supervisor Competitive Exam 2023 or JLSCE 2023. Eligible candidates can download the final answer key from the official website jssc.nic.in .

The examination was conducted from September 8 to 20, 2024. The provisional answer key was released on October 2, 2024.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download JLSCE final answer key 2023

Visit the official website jssc.nic.in On the homepage, go to the ‘what’s new’ tab Click on the “Candidates Response Sheet and Final Answer Key 2023” link Key in your login details and submit Download the answer key and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to JLSCE 2023 final answer key.