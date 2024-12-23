JSSC JLSCE final answer key 2023 out; here’s direct link
Candidates can download the final answer key from the official website jssc.nic.in.
The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has released the final answer key for the Jharkhand Lady Supervisor Competitive Exam 2023 or JLSCE 2023. Eligible candidates can download the final answer key from the official website jssc.nic.in.
The examination was conducted from September 8 to 20, 2024. The provisional answer key was released on October 2, 2024.
Here’s the official notification.
Steps to download JLSCE final answer key 2023
Visit the official website jssc.nic.in
On the homepage, go to the ‘what’s new’ tab
Click on the “Candidates Response Sheet and Final Answer Key 2023” link
Key in your login details and submit
Download the answer key and take a printout for future reference
Direct link to JLSCE 2023 final answer key.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.