Board of Secondary Education, Telangana has released the Class 10th or Secondary School Certificate (SSC) board exam schedule 2025. The exam will commence on March 21 with First Language tests, followed by Second Language and Third Language scheduled for March 22 and 24, 2025. The Mathematics, Science Part-I Physical Science, and Science Part-II Biological Science exam will be conducted on March 26, 28 and 29, 2025, respectively.

The exam will conclude on April 4, 2025, with OSSC Main Language Paper-II (Sanskrit and Arabic).

As per the notification, the objective paper (Part B) has to be completed in the last half an hour except for English and Science. The examinations will be conducted as per the schedule even if the government declares Public Holiday or General Holiday. More details in the notification below:

Direct link to SSC board exam 2025.

Class 10th exam schedule 2025 Date and Day Subject and Paper Timings March 21, 2025 First Language (Group A) 9.30 am to 12.30 pm First Language Paper-I (Composite Course) 9.30 am to 12.50 pm First Language Paper-II (Composite Course) 9.30 am to 12.30 pm March 22, 2025 Second Language 9.30 am to 12.30 pm March 24, 2025 Third Language (English) 9.30 am to 12.30 pm March 26, 2025 Mathematics 9.30 am to 12.30 pm March 28, 2025 Science Part-I Physical Science 9.30 am to 11.00 am March 29, 2025 Science Part-II Biological Science 9.30 am to 11.00 am April 2, 2025 Social Studies 9.30 am to 12.30 pm April 3, 2025 OSSC Main Language Paper-I (Sanskrit and Arabic) 9.30 am to 12.30 pm April 3, 2025 SSC Vocational Course (Theory) 9.30 am to 11.30 pm April 4, 2025 OSSC Main Language Paper-II (Sanskrit and Arabic) 9.30 am to 12.30 pm

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.