The Indian Coast Guard ( ICG ) will close the online application window today, December 24, for the recruitment of the Assistant Commandant - General duty, Technical (Engineering and Electrical/Electronics) for the 2026 batch. Eligible candidates can apply for Assistant Commandant posts on the official website joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in .

This recruitment drive aims to hire for 140 posts. The applicants between the age group of 21 to 25 years as of July 1, 2025, can apply for General Duty (GD) posts. Age relaxation will be provided to candidates of reserved candidates. The applicants between the age group of 21 to 25 years as of July 1, 2025, can apply for Technical (Mechanical/ Electrical/ Electronics) posts. Age relaxation will be provided to candidates of reserved candidates.

Steps to apply for Asst Commandant posts

Visit the official website joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in On the homepage, go to the CGCAT link Click on the registration link Register and proceed with the application process Fill out the form and submit Take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

The selection of Assistant Commandants will be based on the Coast Guard Common Admission Test, Preliminary Selection Board, Final Selection Board, Medical Examination, and Induction. The last date of induction at INA will tentatively be December 27, 2025. The exact date will be mentioned in the Appointment letter. No further induction will be undertaken after December 31, 2025, under any circumstance.