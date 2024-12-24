The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the Combined Geo-Scientist Main Exam 2024 results. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website upsc.gov.in.

A total of 69 candidates have been shortlisted for the appointment to Geologist, Hydrogeologist, Geophysics/Geophysicist, and Chemists/Chemical posts. The personality test was conducted from December 9 to 12, 2024. The Preliminary and Main exams were held on February 18, and June 22 and 23, respectively.

Steps to download Combined Geo-Scientist Main result 2024

  1. Visit the official website upsc.gov.in

  2. On the homepage, click on the Combined Geo-Scientist Main result 2024 link

  3. The result will appear on the screen

  4. Check and download the result

  5. Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Combined Geo-Scientist Main result 2024.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.