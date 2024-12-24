The Railway Recruitment Board ( RRB ) has released the provisional answer key of the RPF JE recruitment exam under CEN RPF 03/2024. Eligible candidates can download the answer key from the official website rrbcdg.gov.in .

Applicants can submit suggestions, if any, by December 28, 2024. A fee of Rs 50 per suggestion is applicable. RPF JE computer-based test was conducted from December 16 to 18, 2024.

“Candidates are advised to raise objection(s), if any, well before the last date and time i.e., 28.12.2024 at 23:55 hrs. after which no representation from the candidates on the questions, options, keys etc. will be entertained,” reads the notification.

Steps to download JE answer key 2024

Visit the official website rrbcdg.gov.in On the homepage, click on the JE answer key 2024 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

