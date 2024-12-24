The Association of Indian Management Schools ( AIMS ) has started accepting online applications for the AIMS Test for Management Admissions (ATMA) February 2025 today, December 24. Eligible candidates can pay the fee and submit their forms on the official website atmaaims.com till February 2 and 4, 2025, respectively.

The exam will be conducted on February 16, 2025, from 2.00 pm to 5.00 pm. The reporting time is 1.00 pm. The admit card will be released on February 12, 2025. The results are likely to be announced on February 22, 2025. ATMA Test is being conducted for admission to various Post-Graduate Management Programs such as MBA, PGDM, MCA, MMS, and others.

Application Fee

The applicants are required to pay a fee of Rs 2000.

Steps to apply for ATMA 2025

Visit the official website atmaaims.com On the homepage, click on the ATMA registration 2025 Register and proceed with the application process Fill the form, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for ATMA 2025.