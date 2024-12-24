RSSB Prahari registration 2024 begins for 803 posts; here’s how to apply
Candidates can apply for the posts on the official website rssb.rajasthan.gov.in till January 22, 2025.
Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has opened the application window for the Prahari posts 2024 today, December 24. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website rssb.rajasthan.gov.in or recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in till January 22, 2025.
The computer based test is scheduled to be conducted on April 9, 11 and 12, 2025. The applicants should be between the age of 18 to 26 years as on January 1, 2026. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved category candidates. Applicants can check the educational qualification, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:
Here’s the official notification.
Application Fee
Candidates from General/Unreserved categories will have to pay an examination fee of Rs 600 while SC/ST/OBC/PwBD and other reserved category candidates will pay Rs 400 at the time of application.
Steps to apply for Prahari posts 2024
Visit the official website recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the application link for Prahari posts 2024
Register and proceed with the application process
Fill out the form, pay the fee, and submit the form
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to register for Prahari posts 2024.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.