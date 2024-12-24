The Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Limited ( RCFL ) will close the online application window for the recruitment of Graduate Apprentice, Technician Apprentice, and Trade Apprentice under the Apprentices Act, 1961 today, December 24. Eligible candidates can fill their application forms on the official website rcfltd.com .

The recruitment drive aims to hire for 378 posts of which, 182 posts are for Graduate Apprentice, 90 for Technician Apprentice, and 106 for Trade Apprentice posts. The upper age limit to apply for the posts is 25 years as of December 1, 2024. Candidates can check more details available in the notification below:

Steps to apply for Apprentice posts 2024

Visit the official website rcfltd.com On the homepage, go to the recruitment tab Click on the application form Fill out the application form Save it and take a printout for future reference

