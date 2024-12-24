The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the notification for the Civil Judge (Junior Division) Exam 2024. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website psc.cg.gov.in from December 26 onwards. The last date to fill out the form is January 24, 2025.

The correction window will open from January 25 to 27, 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill 57 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 to 35 years as on January 1, 2025. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: Degree of Bachelor of Laws from a recognised University. More details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from Chhattisgarh are exempted from payment of the fee, whereas candidates from outside the state are required to pay the fee of Rs 400.