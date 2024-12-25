The Madhya Pradesh Examination Board (MPESB) has announced the results of the Department of Technical Education, Skill Development & Employment ( ITI Training Officer ) Recruitment Test 2024. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website esb.mp.gov.in .

The recruitment exam was conducted on September 30, 2024. The Board aims to fill a total of 450 vacancies.

Steps to download ITI Training Officer result 2024

Visit the official website esb.mp.gov.in On the homepage, click on the ITI Training Officer answer key 2024 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the answer key Submit suggestions, if any

Direct link to ITI Training Officer result 2024.

Meanwhile, MPESB has released the Group 5 notification 2024 for recruitment to 1170 posts. Eligible candidates can apply from December 30, 2024, to January 13, 2025. The last date to make changes to the form is January 18, 2025.

Here’s Group 5 notification 2024.

The exam is likely to be conducted on February 15, 2025, in two shifts — 9.00 am to 11.00 am and 3.00 pm to 5.00 pm. The recruitment drive aims o fill 1170 vacancies. Earlier , the board had notified 881 vacancies.