Odisha State Selection Board (OSSB) will soon release the provisional answer key for the Sepoy/ Constable recruitment exam 2024. Eligible candidates can download their answer key from the official website odishapolice.gov.in from December 27 onwards.

Applicants can submit suggestions, if any, by December 30, 2024. A fee of Rs 250 per suggestion is applicable. The recruitment test was conducted from December 7 to 18, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to hire for 1360 vacancies.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download Constable answer key 2024

Visit the official website odishapolice.gov.in On the homepage, go to Recruitment for Sepoy/ Constable in Battalion Click on the Constable answer key 2024 link Download the answer key and take a printout Submit suggestions, if any

Selection Process

The selection process will be conducted in four stages — Computer Based Recruitment Examination (CBRE), Measurement of Physical Standards and Physical Efficiency Test, Driving Test, and Medical Examination.