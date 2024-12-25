Today, December 25, is the last date to apply for the engagement of Graduate/Diploma Apprentices (under Apprentices Act, 1961) for year 2024-25, Northern Region in Airports Authority of India (AAI). Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website nats.education.gov.in or apprenticeshipindia.gov.in .

A total of 197 vacancies have been notified. The applicants should be between the age of 18 to 26 years as on October 31, 2024. The upper age limit is relaxed for SC/ ST/ OBC/ PWBD category candidates. Candidates can check the vacancies details, selection process, educational qualification, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

No application fee is applicable.

Steps to apply for Apprentice posts 2024

Visit the official websites apprenticeshipindia.gov.in Register yourself on the portal and proceed Now click on the notification for engagement of Apprentices at AAI Select post, fill out the form, upload documents and submit Download a copy of the duly filled form Take a printout for future reference