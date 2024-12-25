The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the notification for the All India Sainik School Entrance Exam (AISSEE) 2025. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website exams.nta.ac.in till January 13, 2025. The correction window will open from January 16 to 18, 2025.

AISSEE-2025 for the Academic Year 2025-26, covers admission to Classes VI and IX of Sainik Schools and Class VI for all New Sainik Schools and Class IX of approved 17 New Sainik Schools, which commenced their Academic Session from 2022-23. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria and other details available in the notification below:

Direct link to AISSEE 2025 Information Brochure.

Application Fee

The applicants from the General/Wards of Defence personnel and ex-servicemen/OBC (NCL) are required to pay a fee of Rs 800, whereas Rs 650 is applicable to Scheduled Castes/ Scheduled Tribes categories.

Steps to register for NTA AISSEE 2025

Visit the official website exams.nta.ac.in On the homepage, click the AISSEE 2025 registration link Register yourself and proceed with the application process Fill in the details, upload the required documents, and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for AISSEE 2025.