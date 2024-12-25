The Jammu & Kashmir Bank (J&K Bank) has started online applications for the recruitment of Apprentices under the Apprentices Act, 1961. Eligible candidates can fill out their online applications through the official website jkbank.com till January 7, 2025.

This recruitment drive aims to hire 278 posts.

Here’s the official notification.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Candidates between the age group of 20 years and a maximum of 28 years can apply for the posts. Age relaxation will be provided to the candidates from reserved categories.

Educational Qualification: Candidates must have graduated from a recognized University or institute. The result should be declared by or before the last date of registration. The candidate should be proficient in the local language of the respective region/ area. Preference shall be given to domiciles of the respective region/ area.

Application Fee

Candidates from unreserved categories should pay Rs 700 as the application fee. Candidates from the reserved category should pay Rs 500 as the application fee.

How to apply for the Apprentice posts

Visit the official website jkbank.com On the homepage, go to the jobs tab Click on the application link Fill the application form and submit Take print out for future reference

Direct link to fill the application from.