IWAI result released for various posts at iwai.nic.in; check details here
The Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) has released the results for the recruitment of the various posts. Eligible candidates can check their results through the official website iwai.nic.in.
This recruitment drive aims to 38 posts of Assistant Director (Engg.) Civil, Assistant Hydrographic Surveyor (AHS), Dredge Control Operator, and other various posts.
How to check the result
- Visit the official website iwai.nic.in
- On the homepage, go to the recruitment tab
- Click on the result link
- Check the result and save the PDF
- Take a print out for future reference
Direct link to check the result.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.