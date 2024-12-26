The Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force ( ITBP ) has started the online application window for the recruitment of the Head Constable (Motor Mechanic) and Constable (Motor Mechanic). Eligible candidates can fill out their online application form through the official website recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in until January 22.

This recruitment drive aims to hire 51 posts — 7 posts of Head Constable (Motor Mechanic) and 44 posts of Constable (Motor Mechanic).

Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: Candidates between the age group of 18 years and 25 years can apply for the posts as of January 22, 2025. Age relaxation will be provided to the candidates of reserved categories.

Application Fee

Candidates from UR, OBC and EWS category have to pay Rs 100 as the application fee. Candidates from SC, ST category and ex-servicemen are exempted from paying the application fee.

How to fill out the application form

Visit the official website recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in On the homepage, go to the Registration link Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for the posts.