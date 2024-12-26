The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission ( UPSSSC ) will open the online application window for the Stenographer Mains exam notified 2024 under Advt. No. 13-Exam/2024. Candidates qualified in the Preliminary exam can apply for the Main exam on the official website upsssc.gov.in till January 25, 2025.

The correction window will remain open till February 1, 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill 661 vacancies. Candidates can check more details available in the notification below:

Direct link to Steno Mains 2024 notification.

Application Fee

A fee of Rs 25 is to be paid.

How to register for UPSSSC Stenographer Mains

Visit the official website upsssc.gov.in On the homepage, go to the application link Fill the application form Submit it and take a print out for future reference