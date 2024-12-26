The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission ( UPSSSC ) has started accepting online applications for the Stenographer Mains 2024 under Advt. No. 13-Exam/2024. Candidates qualified in the Preliminary exam can apply for the Main exam on the official website upsssc.gov.in till January 25, 2025.

The correction window will remain open till February 1, 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill 661 vacancies. Candidates can check more details available in the notification below:

Direct link to Steno Mains 2024 notification.

Application Fee

A fee of Rs 25 is to be paid.

Steps to apply for Steno Mains 2024

Visit the official website upsssc.gov.in On the homepage, go to the Live Advertisements Click on the Stenographer Mains 2024 application link Register and proceed with the application process Fill out the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for Stenographer Mains 2024.