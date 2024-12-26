The Indian Air Force (IAF) will soon end the online applications from eligible candidates for the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT 01/2025). Candidates can apply for the exams on the official website afcat.cdac.in till December 31 up to 11.30 pm.

The online AFCAT examination will be conducted in two shifts on February 22 and 23, 2025. Applicants can download their hall tickets from February 7, 2025 (5.00 pm) onwards. A total of 336 vacancies have been notified. Candidates applying for the Flying Branch should be between the ages of 20 to 24 years, whereas the age category for the Ground Duty Branch is 20 years to 26 years.

Candidates can check the vacancy details, eligibility criteria, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Examination Fee

After filling in the online application form, the examination fee of Rs 550 + GST (non-refundable) for AFCAT entry (not applicable for NCC special entry) must be paid online.

Steps to apply for IAF AFCAT 01/2025

Visit the official website afcat.cdac.in On the homepage, click on the AFCAT 01/2025 application link Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the application form, upload documents, and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for IAF AFCAT 01/2025.