Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) has released the notification for the Multi Tasking Staff (TCL) Examination 2024. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website apssb.nic.in from January 9 to 25, 2025.

The written exam is likely to be conducted on February 23, 2025, for 2 hours. The paper will consist of 200 marks. There is no negative marking. The recruitment drive aims to fill 82 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: 18 to 35 years.

Educational Qualification: Class X pass ITI or equivalent qualification from a recognised board or institution. More details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from General category are required to pay a fee of Rs 200, whereas Rs 150 is applicable to APST candidates.

Steps to apply for MTS posts 2024

Visit the official website apssb.nic.in On the homepage, click on the MTS 2024 application link Register and proceed with the application process Fill out the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference